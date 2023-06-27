One killed, four hurt in clash over dumping of dung

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 26

A man was killed and four others seriously injured when a dispute over dumping of dung in Mohammadpur Gurjar village turned violent.

An FIR was registered against 14 persons at the Sohna city police station. The police said the incident took place on Sunday around 4 pm when two groups fought over dumping of dung near a pond.

According to the complaint filed by 65-year-old Isab Khan, the suspects, Akbar and Khurshid, brutally thrashed his sons Salman and Jumme, and his wife Zarina with sticks. The villagers rushed them to the Sohna Civil Hospital where Salman died during treatment.