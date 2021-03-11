One killed, four injured in accident

Kurukshetra, August 19
A man was killed while four people suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a dumper near Garhi Langri village on Cheeka Road on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Lateef, a resident of Kaithal, while the injured were identified as Imran, Meenu, Sohan Lal and Harpreet.In his complaint, Imran, a resident of Kaithal, stated that he along with Lateef, Meenu, Sohan Lal and Harpreet, worked at a drug de-addiction centre in Pehowa. On Friday morning, they were on their way toward Pehowa. As they reached near Garhi Langri village, a dumper coming from the Pehowa side, hit their car head-on. While Imran, Meenu, Sohan Lal and Harpreet were referred to LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra, after providing first-aid at the CHC, Pehowa, Lateef died while undergoing treatment at the CHC, Cheeka.
A case has been registered under at the Pehowa police station against an unidentified dumper driver. Lateef’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem .
