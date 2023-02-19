One more aide of ‘paper solver’ gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 18

In a major development, the Panipat police arrested one more associate of the “Paper solver gang”, who was allegedly involved in helping the aspirants of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) by getting remote access to their computers.

Inspector Virender, Incharge, CIA-2, said the accused had been identified as Satyavart of Bajana Kalan village in Gannaur of Sonepat district. The team arrested him from Gohana on Friday.

The accused was produced in the court on Saturday and he was sent to three-day police remand, he said. Inspector Virender Singh said Satyvrat met Kapil three months ago and he was also looking for experts to solve papers.

He was also a candidate for the TGT exam and he went to Amritsar lab to appear in the online exam, but the gang members failed to access the code of his computer, he said.