One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 5

A joint team of the CM flying squad and Health Department has arrested one of the operators of the a fake drug de-addiction centre.

The accused charged Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for a room while Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 for a VIP room where facilities like AC room, LED etc. were provided. Medicines there were being prescribed without the doctor’s advice.

Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM flying squad said on a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted at the drug de-addiction centre “Nai Umeed”, which was being run at the new Amanpura Colony. The drug addicts there were being treated for liquor, smack, ganja, sulfa, chitta, injection, medical drugs, etc. for the past three years without a doctor. The team arrested one of the operators, Vinay Rathi, a resident of Jhajjar.

Following a complaint by Deputy Civil Surgeon Keshav Sharma, an FIR was registered. All patients were shifted to another drug de-addiction centre. “Raids are on to nab the other two suspects,” said SI Jagmal.

#Gurugram