One of Atiq's killers has a state connect

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 16

Arun Maurya, one of the accused arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, has a Panipat connection. The UP police have shared information with the Panipat police and sought details about his background.

Arun Maurya’s father Deepak Kumar came to Panipat in 1988 to earn livelihood, the sources said. Born in Panipat, Arun was living with his family in Vikas Nagar here. He had two criminal cases filed against him last year. Arun’s grandfather, Mathura Prasad, was working as a watchman in a private factory, while his uncle Sunil is a labourer. Deepak Kumar, however, left Panipat some years ago and was living with Mathura Prasad and Sunil Kumar in Vikas Nagar.

“We have no information about Arun and his connection with any criminal gang,” his uncle asserted.

A team of local police also visited his house at Vikas Nagar. “Arun left the house around six months ago, but returned around two weeks back only to leave again last Friday. His phone has been switched off since Wednesday,” he added. The UP police shared information about Arun Maurya’s arrest to verify his background, said Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat.