One of Atiq's killers has a state connect

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, April 16
Arun Maurya, one of the accused arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, has a Panipat connection. The UP police have shared information with the Panipat police and sought details about his background.
Arun Maurya’s father Deepak Kumar came to Panipat in 1988 to earn livelihood, the sources said. Born in Panipat, Arun was living with his family in Vikas Nagar here. He had two criminal cases filed against him last year. Arun’s grandfather, Mathura Prasad, was working as a watchman in a private factory, while his uncle Sunil is a labourer. Deepak Kumar, however, left Panipat some years ago and was living with Mathura Prasad and Sunil Kumar in Vikas Nagar.
“We have no information about Arun and his connection with any criminal gang,” his uncle asserted.
A team of local police also visited his house at Vikas Nagar. “Arun left the house around six months ago, but returned around two weeks back only to leave again last Friday. His phone has been switched off since Wednesday,” he added. The UP police shared information about Arun Maurya’s arrest to verify his background, said Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...