One physical education teacher for 197 pupils at govt school

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 10

The transfer of government schoolteachers under the rationalisation policy has rendered a government high school with just one physical education teacher for 197 students in Dhani Raipur village of the district.

After the villagers staged a protest at the school, the village panchayat has written to the district Education Department to ensure deployment of requisite number of teachers in the school. The villagers said they had taken up the issue with the Education Department officials and would be forced to take steps such as blocking the highway if their grievance was not redressed by Monday.

Uday Kumar, a villager, said there were eight posts of teachers, including the Head Master, besides the teachers of subjects such as English, Hindi, mathematics, science, social studies, Sanskrit and drawing. “But during the rationalisation process, these teachers were transferred from the school. As a result, this school has just one teacher – physical training instructor (PTI). This school established in 1954 has been a major centre of education not only for the village but also for adjoining villages”, he stated.

A zila parishad member, Krishan Satrod, stated that at present, this school had a strength of 197 students of which a majority of students were girls. “The villagers have met the district education officials nearly six times to highlight their issue. Now, they will meet the Deputy Commissioner on Monday. I urge the state government to immediately resolve the issue as the future of students is at stake in the absence of teachers”, he stated. Village sarpanch Neelam has written a letter to the DEO, Kuldeep Sihag, urging him to ensure that the vacant posts are filled as the educational activities have come to a standstill in the school.

The Education Department officials say that there are many schools in the village which are facing shortage of teaching staff after the rationalisation process. “The root of the problem lies in the shortage of teachers. In the absence of recruitment of teachers, nearly 33 per cent posts of teachers are lying vacant in Hisar district”, an official said. Sihag stated that they had sent the representation of the villagers to the higher authorities.