One shot dead, two assailants beaten to death

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 24

An elderly man was shot while two assailants were beaten to death at Agwanpur village of Gannaur today. The deceased are Vijaypal (65), Abhishek and his brother Ashwani.

ACP Gorakhpal Rana, along with other police officials, reached the spot to inquire into the matter.

Riding a motorcycle, Abhishek and Ashwani reportedly entered the house of Somdut and fired into the air. Somdut’s uncle Vijaypal, who lived nearby, tried to stop them. They allegedly fired at him and he collapsed.

Meanwhile, other people gathered there and attacked the assailants with wooden sticks and bricks. Both of them sustained serious injuries and Ashwani died on the spot.

The police rushed Vijaypal and Abhishek to a Community Health Centre, where Vijaypal was declared dead. Abhishek was referred to a medical college, but he died on the way.

Earlier, the assailants had fired at another youth, Simran, prior to the attack on Somdut’s house. However, Simran managed to run away. A case has been registered.

#Sonepat