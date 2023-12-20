One-year extension for outsourced staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

A one-year extension, until December 31, 2024, has been granted to employees engaged under the Outsourcing Policy Part-II in Haryana.

This applies to those who did not accept the option to be ported to Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd and are currently holding Group A or Group B posts and were employed under any notification issued by the state government, states a letter issued today by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

