One year on, new criminal laws bring change, but awareness still a concern

One year after the rollout of three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — India’s criminal justice system is witnessing faster case disposal, digital integration and streamlined legal procedures. However, challenges such as limited digital literacy and low public awareness continue to hinder their full impact.

These laws, which replaced the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, came into force on July 1, 2024, with the goal of increasing efficiency, ensuring transparency and redefining procedural norms in criminal justice.

A senior police official highlighted the impact of Section 190 of the BNSS, which allows police to file chargesheets digitally without physically producing the accused in court.

“Earlier, we had to bring the accused to court for filing the challan. Now, the process is digital, reducing pendency and improving efficiency,” he said.

Dr Pankaj Saini, Deputy Director Prosecution-cum-District Attorney, Karnal, noted a visible rise in case disposals post-implementation.

“Time-bound filing, e-summons, VC-based evidence submission and the e-Sakshya app have transformed the process,” he said.

Under BNSS, e-summons delivered via mobile phones have replaced physical notices, saving time and manpower.

“Courts now accept evidence via video conferencing. Over 80% of evidence is submitted this way, helping reduce travel, TA/DA, and allowing police to focus on law and order,” said another officer.

The e-Sakshya app has added a new layer of transparency to investigations.

“Police record crime scenes and upload digital evidence directly from their phones. Judges can view it in real-time during hearings,” an officer explained.

Virtual court hearings from jails for undertrials have minimised the need for physical escorts, freeing up personnel and reducing risks.

Despite the gains, digital illiteracy among field officers remains a concern.

“Workshops are being conducted, but practical field-level training is crucial,” said an officer.

Public and police awareness of the new legal provisions also remains low.

“There are powerful tools within the new laws, but they are underutilised due to limited knowledge,” the officer added.

Himanshu Garg, AIG (Administration), said Haryana is leading in implementation.

“Our officers are actively using e-summons and e-Sakshya. Courts have real-time access to digital evidence. VC testimonies have reduced travel and saved manpower,” he said.