Ongoing strike of revenue officials disrupts services across Haryana

Revenue-related works across the state remained affected as District Revenue Officers (DROs), tehsildars, and naib tehsildars continued their strike on Monday also.

They began the strike on Thursday against the suspension of a naib tehsildar as well as arrest of a tehsildar. Besides, they are demanding a letter issued by the Director- General of Police (DGP) regarding the registration of FIRs against revenue officials in violation of statuary acts while registration of land, including Indian Stamp Act, Haryana Municipality Act, Haryana Urban Development Regularly Act 1975 and others.

On the call of the Haryana Revenue Officers Association, DROs, tehsildars and naib tehsildars across the state started their strike on Thursday across the state, which led to a complete halt in property registrations and disruption of other key revenue services, causing inconvenience to the general public.

An eleven-member executive committee on Monday met Director Land Record and Inspector-General of Registration Yashpal Yadav in Gurugram on Monday regarding their issues.

“We had a meeting with the Director Land Record, who gave a patient hearing and assured us to resolve our issues by Tuesday evening. Another meeting is scheduled at Chandigarh headquarters for detailed discussion on Tuesday. We are hopeful, the issues will be resolved at this meeting,” said Arvind Kumar, a member of the executive committee.

The Haryana Revenue Officers Association said the suspension and arrests of revenue officers was illegal. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the association said under the Prevention of Corruption Act, prior sanction from the competent authority was mandatory before initiating any inquiry against a government employee for actions performed in the course of official duties. The association alleged that this legal provision has been completely ignored by the Police Department on several occasions.

“There is a clear violation of the recent SOP issued under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the arrest of a tehsildar. No arrest shall be made without prior permission of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), which shall be based on a departmental enquiry,” said an official.

He said such action createed fear and insecurity among revenue officers, adversely affecting the functioning of the work.

The strike has resulted in hardship to the general public. Apart from registrations, several other revenue-related services have also been adversely affected due to the ongoing strike.