Online gambling racket busted in Gurugram, two arrested

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, July 21
The Gurugram police busted an online gambling racket, which was being run from a flat in a residential society near Sohna, and arrested two persons. A total of 13 laptops, 4 thermal printers, 2 laptop batteries, one LCD, 3 mobile phones, 3 Airtel Xstream Fiber and one server have been seized from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off, on Friday morning, a police team led by Inspector Pankaj Kumar, in-charge of the Sector 39 crime unit, raided flat L-101 at Eldeco Accolade.
The accused were identified as Mukesh Kumar, a native of Sirsa and Satbir, a resident of Sanp Ki Nangli village in Sohna. An FIR has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, Section 13 of the Public Gambling Act and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sohna city police station.
“During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been operating the online gambling racket through a website, PunjabSuper. After being produced in a city court, the accused will be remanded in police custody,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid