Online gambling racket busted in Gurugram, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 21

The Gurugram police busted an online gambling racket, which was being run from a flat in a residential society near Sohna, and arrested two persons. A total of 13 laptops, 4 thermal printers, 2 laptop batteries, one LCD, 3 mobile phones, 3 Airtel Xstream Fiber and one server have been seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, on Friday morning, a police team led by Inspector Pankaj Kumar, in-charge of the Sector 39 crime unit, raided flat L-101 at Eldeco Accolade.

The accused were identified as Mukesh Kumar, a native of Sirsa and Satbir, a resident of Sanp Ki Nangli village in Sohna. An FIR has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, Section 13 of the Public Gambling Act and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sohna city police station.

“During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been operating the online gambling racket through a website, PunjabSuper. After being produced in a city court, the accused will be remanded in police custody,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

