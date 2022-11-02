Online Gita quiz begins

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 1

As part of the International Gita Mahotsav 2022, an 18-day online Gita quiz competition has begun. Every day, the quiz will include five questions related to Mahabharata, 48 kos and Gita, to be answered by online participants.

Technical Director-cum-District Informatics Officer Vinod Singla said, “The aim of this online quiz is to educate people, especially children, about Gita and Mahabharata and allow discussion related to these subjects amongst them. So far, over 38,400 people have registered for the quiz. Besides participants from India, around 440 people from abroad have also got themselves registered for the competition this year. Every day, 10 winners will be selected and awarded Rs 1,000 each.”