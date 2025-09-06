Online portal launched to obtain NDC in Sirsa

Residents of approved colonies in the Sirsa Municipal Council area can now obtain No Dues Certificates (NDC) more easily through an online system, officials announced on Friday.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner Virender Sahrawat said citizens could apply for an NDC from home by visiting the portal https://property.ulbharyana.gov.in. Through the portal, users can also check details such as whether their property lies within an approved colony, plot size, property ID, owner’s name, colony map and boundary.

Sahrawat said the online process was completely free and that errors in property data were usually corrected within 10 working days following inspection. For urgent requirements, applicants may pay a fee of Rs 1,000 and receive the corrected NDC within two days.

Advertisement

Applicants must first register on the portal, log in using an OTP and clear all pending taxes before applying. The portal also provides information on colony approval status, boundary maps and a list of required documents for various municipal services.

The Municipal Council clarified that many areas, including HUDA, Housing Board, MC Colony and licensed colonies such as Park City and Global Space, fall under the approved category. Several colonies were also notified as approved in 2004, 2014, 2018 and 2024.

Advertisement

The initiative is aimed at making the property verification and NDC process more transparent, accessible and hassle-free for residents.