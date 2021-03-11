Online transfer policy developed for government colleges in Haryana

Chandigarh, August 18
Haryana Higher Education Department has developed an Online Transfer Policy 2022 for the assistant and associate professors, working in government colleges, to ensure fair and transparent transfers.
An official spokesperson said this policy would be applicable only to those with the class strength of 80 and above in a particular subject. He added that all the eligible teachers would need to submit the names of 15 government colleges of their choice.
“The transfer policy is not applicable to the incumbent Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) but if an ANO wants to participate in the transfer drive, he/she would need to ensure that the desired college holds a similar vacancy in the subject he/she is offering to teach”, said the spokesperson. He even said the qualifying date for the vacancies, as per the weightage and the duration of stay at a particular post would be March 31, while the notification for these will appear on April 30, every year.
