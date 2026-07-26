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Home / Haryana / Online transfers: Haryana medical colleges told to issue certificates within 3 days

Online transfers: Haryana medical colleges told to issue certificates within 3 days

Following the board’s assessment, the certificate is issued by the respective branch after completing the necessary formalities

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The directive follows instructions by the state Chief Secretary regarding implementation of the transfer policy. Photo for representation
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The state government has asked all government medical colleges and institutions in and outside the state to issue medical certificates, preferably within three days, to employees seeking transfers under the online transfer policy.

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The Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Haryana, recently issued a communication to directors of all government medical colleges, including BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, and other institutions located in Delhi and Chandigarh, in this regard.

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The directive follows instructions by the state Chief Secretary regarding implementation of the transfer policy. Under the policy, employees suffering from serious ailments are entitled to claim marks under the disease category while seeking transfers, said sources.

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The communiqué reads that employees desirous of claiming marks under the category “Diseases of Debilitating Nature (self/ spouse/unmarried son and daughter)” are required to possess a valid medical certificate, issued by a duly constituted medical board of AIIMS, PGIMS Chandigarh, PGIMS Rohtak or other government medical colleges located in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh.

“The delays in issuing medical certificates can adversely affect employees seeking transfers, as applications under the transfer policy are time-bound. Consequently, medical boards of the hospitals have been instructed to examine applications received from employees on a priority basis and issue medical certificates preferably within three days,” said an official.

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A senior official at the PGIMS, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the procedure usually takes at least a week. “After receiving an application, a medical board is constituted and the date for examination is fixed based on the availability of the specialist concerned.

Following the board’s assessment, the certificate is issued by the respective branch after completing the necessary formalities. Issuing a medical certificate within three days is a difficult task,” the official said.

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