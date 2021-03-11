Online workshop organised

Fatehabad: The Department of English of Manohar Memorial Postgraduate College in Fatehabad organsed an online workshop in collaboration with a CSR initiative “Wrong side of the road, India project” to spread awareness against drunken driving. Nisha Singh, speaker and engagement and partnership associate, CSRBOX discussed the dangerous consequences of impaired, intoxicated, rash and irrational driving. She urged the students who were eligible to drive that there were serious repercussions of ‘drinking and driving’.

Centre for human sciences opens

Sonepat: 'Centre for human sciences' has been started on the campus of Rishihood University. The centre has been set up to spread the teachings of Sri Aurobindo, the Indian knowledge system and knowledge contained within the Sanskrit language to resolve present day issues and attain the spiritual unity of mankind. Head of the centre, Dr Sampadananda Mishra, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the centre's vision and focus areas. Shobhit Mathur, Vice-Chancellor of the university, spoke about the university's goals and how the new centre would carry forward its mission of producing modern rishis. Dr Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, was the chief guest; Dr Anirban Ganguly, director of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and member of the BJP's national executive committee and Dr Jayanti Ravi, IAS officer, was the guest of honour.

Employability symposium for pupils

Faridabad: To enhance the skills and employability of students, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised an 'Employability symposium'. The symposium was convened by the university incubation foundation and employment and training office in association with the institution's innovation council. The Dean, placement, alumni and corporate affairs, Prof Vikram Singh, spoke about the initiatives taken by the university to improve the skill and employability of students.

MoU signed with US varsity

Sonepat: Ashoka University on Friday announced that it had joined a consortium of five Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Jodhpur and IIT BHU, Varanasi) to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. The objective of this partnership is to establish a multiparty collaborative framework for long-term multi-institutional and international collaboration in educational and research fields. The research focus will be nano-materials and nanotechnology, biotechnology, advanced sensors, photonics and cyber-physical systems including artificial intelligence. The MoU has been signed at the University of Buffalo, during a three-day workshop which took place on design, synthesis and data-driven discovery of nanomaterials for electronics, photonics and biotechnology.

Placement drive conducted

Gurugram: The training and placement cell of Gurugram University hosted a placement drive on May 18 under the supervision of Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Kumar. The country's largest banking and insurance service provider, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, came to the college to recruit students through a campus drive campaign. The company selected a total of 14 university students. The final year MBA and MCom students from the university participated in the campus drive. Students including Sonam, Kapil Yadav, Aditya Gupta, Upasana, Preeti Yadav, all of MBA Final, Kirti Dhankar, Kirti Yadav, Sakshi Rai, Ritika Taneja, Jatin, Gunjan Garg, Pujan Rawat, Priya and Komal Sejwal of MCom (final) were selected with a package of Rs 3 lakh per annum.