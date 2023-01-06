Only 15.75% units paid property tax in Faridabad

Faridabad, January 4
Only 15.75 percent units, out of all those that pay property tax, have deposited their dues with the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) between April 1 and December 31, 2022.
“The current financial year will end in next three months but the MCF have collected only Rs. 46.50 crore,” said a source in the civic body. Around Rs 66 crore was collected as property tax in the last fiscal. The pending dues were around Rs 210 crore in the same period.
The total tax paying units are more than 5.76 lakh in the city. This year, around 2.43 lakh new units were added to the list. Prior to this revision, around half of the units had defaulted on the tax payment. The MC can collect around Rs 300 crore if all the units pay their tax on time.
