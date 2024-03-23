Only 18% weapons deposited in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 22

With the imposition of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, the police have launched a drive to get all licensed weapons deposited. Around 679 licensed weapons have been deposited with the police so far.

The police had issued instructions and notices to the arms holders to deposit their weapons as part of the measures taken to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct, said an official. Revealing that the only 679 of around 3,800 licensed weapons (17.8 per cent) had been deposited, he said offenders might face action if the rules were not followed within the deadline.

The polling date in the state is May 25. An official said the deposition of arms was part of the exercise to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner, and the owners must deposit all kinds of licensed weapons with the nearest police station or authorised gun house. He said the failure to comply with the norms would be considered a violation of the conduct and the offenders would face prosecution as per the law. The gun house or the police station will issue receipt of the weapons submitted by the owners. These arms will be released after the completion of the electoral process.

The police have released helpline numbers 9999150000, 0129-2267201 and 112 for people to submit information regarding the violation of the rules or any attempt to disturb public peace or law and order in the jurisdiction of the police department in the district.

The office of the Joint Police Commissioner of Police here had cancelled the licences of 324 arms holders and suspended another 128 licences for not adhering to the norms for possessing firearms till the end of February. Earlier, the licenses of 117 persons had been cancelled in 2023 by the department.

