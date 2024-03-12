Only 35 simians in net, Karnal monkey-catcher quits the scene

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 11

The agency assigned the task of catching monkeys in the city has abandoned its work, leaving the Municipal Corporation (MC) in a dilemma. The civic body, unhappy with the agency’s decision, has issued a second notice, giving it a grace period of three days to resume its duties.

Firm may lose security deposited with MC The agency has stopped its operations midway, due to which we have now issued a notice to the firm to report and resume the work. If it fails to do so, we will have no option, but to terminate the tender. After the termination of the tender, the agency would not be able to claim the security deposited by it with the civic body. — Surinder Chopra, Chief Sanitary Inspector, MC

Failure to comply with the directive would result in the termination of the contract. Earlier, the civic body had issued a notice to the agency and given it a seven days to respond, but to no avail.

“The agency has stopped its operations midway due to which we have now issued a notice to the firm to report and resume the work. If it fails to do so, we will have no option, but to terminate the tender. After the termination of the tender, the agency would not be able to claim the security deposited by it with the civic body,” said Surinder Chopra, chief sanitary inspector, MC.

“If the agency do not resume the work, we will be left with no option, but to hire a new agency after floating a tender,” he added.

After receiving regular complaints from residents about the monkey menace, the General House of the MC had passed a resolution and a tender was floated. An agency was assigned the work, which recently started catching monkeys. So far, it caught nearly 35 monkeys, but now it has left the work midway without informing the authorities.

The sudden halt in the work has caused inconvenience to residents and exacerbated the simian menace in the city.

Puneet Kathuria, a resident of Arjun Gate, said they have been facing a lot of problems due to the monkey menace. “Monkeys can cause extensive damage to homes, gardens and vehicles. Moreover, they damage windows and destroy plants. Residents are scared of monkeys as they can attack them, which may lead to diseases or other harms,” he added.

Kamal, another resident, said sometimes the aggressive behaviour of monkeys can lead to injuries or traumatic experiences for residents, especially children and elderly people. Several incidents of attacks by monkeys were reported in the past, he added. The authorities should take steps to check the monkey menace in the city, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal