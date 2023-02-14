Only 37% CMR delivered by millers in Karnal so far

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 13

Even after the end of around two weeks of February, rice millers have delivered only 37 per cent of the custom milled rice (CMR).

Under the Custom Milling Policy of the state government, rice millers are supposed to deliver the CMR to the FCI within the stipulated time. As per the norms, they are supposed to deliver around 50 per cent of rice so far and 65 per cent by the end of this month and complete the CMR by April end.

Notices are being issued to rice millers by three agencies — Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, Hafed and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation — to deliver the rice.

As per the authorities, the failure of some samples of fortified rice kernels (FRKs) supplied by rice millers may further delay the CMR.

The data collected by The Tribune revealed that the three agencies had allocated 11,72,524 MT of paddy to rice millers and they have to deliver 67 per cent of rice, which is 7,85,592 MT by the end of April. So far, they have delivered only 2,92,175 MT, which is around 37 per cent.

“We have issued notices to rice millers to deliver their rice. Some millers have started deliveries. We are hopeful they will deliver the rice on time,” said Anil Kalra, District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC). Udham Singh, District Manager Hafed, said they had pushed the rice millers to deliver the rice.

“I have held many meetings with all stakeholders, including rice miller associations, and asked them to get the needful done as per norms,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.