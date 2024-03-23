Only 4 can tag along candidates to file papers, says EC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal today said the deadline for filing nomination papers is May 6. Returning Officers will make public the information regarding the last date for filing nomination papers, locations, time, scrutiny of nomination papers, and the date for withdrawal of nomination in government offices.

He said during the nomination process, candidates will be allowed to bring a maximum of four persons with them to the offices of the Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO). Additionally, a maximum of three vehicles will be allowed within a perimeter of 100 metres of the RO and ARO offices.

