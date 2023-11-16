Only 43% of snatching cases solved by Gurugram police this yr

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 15

The Gurugram police, which has the reputation of being one of the most advanced in the state, is proving to be lax in solving criminal cases. Fewer cases as a percentage of total thefts and snatchings were solved this year in comparison to last year. This was revealed in the data prepared by Gurugram police until the month of October.

The police were able to solve only 43 per cent of cases of snatching, while last year 67 per cent cases had been solved by the police. Similarly, the police solved only 19 per cent theft cases this year compared to last year’s 40 per cent.

However, the number of cases reported for serious crimes has come down this year.

According to the data, the Gurugram police registered 182 cases of snatching from January to October 2 in 2022. While investigating these, the police were able to solve 122 cases, 67 per cent of the total cases.

This year, from January to October 2, 130 cases of snatching were registered. However, the police were able to solve only 56 of these, or 43 per cent.

A total of 282 theft cases were registered last year and the police solved 111 of them. In 2023 so far, 256 cases were registered between January and October. Of these, the police could solve only 82 cases. Whereas last year the percentage of solved cases was 39.4 per cent, this year it came down to only 19 per cent.

A total of 61 murder cases were registered from January to October 2 in 2023 and the police solved 51 of these. Last year, 70 cases of murder were registered in these ten months, of which the police had solved 61. The percentage of solving murder cases is 83.6 per cent this year while it was 87.14 per cent last year.

This year, 44 cases of attempted murder were registered in ten months, of which the police solved 38 cases (86.4 per cent). Last year, 41 cases of attempt to murder were registered and police had solved 40 cases (97.6 per cent).

“We make every possible effort to solve all criminal cases on priority. Many snatchers have been caught and various theft cases have been solved. We are also working by combining crime unit teams with the police station team to solve the unsolved cases promptly. All cases will be resolved,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

#Gurugram