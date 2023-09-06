Only 7.3% Gurugram construction sites registered on dust portal

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 5

With the winter fast approaching, Gurugram is bracing up for yet another spell of poor air quality days. Despite repeated warnings by the environment authorities, real estate companies have failed to register construction projects on the Haryana Government’s dust portal.

According to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, only 220 sites out of 3,000 (7.3 per cent) have signed up on the portal. Of these, only 23 have information from sensors installed there and real-time video links to the area.

Following orders of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), the dust portal was launched by the Haryana Government in 2022. Rampant construction in city has been cited as one of the biggest factors contributing to the poor AQI in a majority of the city’s localities.

The primary purpose of the portal is to provide real-time data on pollution levels at construction and demolition sites, offering a live dashboard for monitoring ambient air quality conditions. This will help the authorities in working out solutions to the menace of pollution and dust. As per the orders, all construction sites covering an area exceeding 500 sq metres must be registered, but a majority of the realtors skip the exercise.

The project developers are required to install reliable and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the sites and link them to a platform with live dashboard accessibility for the pollution control board to monitor their activities.

Apart from registering on the portal, the construction sites are required to use green sheets along the fence, sprinkle water and cover vehicles carrying C&D material. Contractors across the city, due to the lack of enforcement, do not adhere to the standard operating procedure.

HSPCB chairperson P Raghavendra Rao said, “It is imperative that all construction sites larger than 500 sq metres promptly adhere to the Commission of Air Quality Management norms. Our officials will evaluate the number of defaulters in Gurugram and ensure strict enforcement of regulations to combat pollution.”

Only 4% gensets have switched to green fuel

In a major roadblock to CAQM’s ambitious plans of banning diesel gensets in NCR, only 4% of gensets in Gurugram have been retrofitted and have switched over to green fuel. As per the authorities, only 149 out of the 3,890 large DG sets operating in the city have been converted so far. Gurugram has 1,676 DG sets and south Gurugram has another 2,214.

