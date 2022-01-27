Only 82 patients on ventilator, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the number of persons who had been given the Covid vaccine had lesser incidence of hospitalisation.

Most of those people admitted to hospitals were those who had not been vaccinated, he said during video-conferencing with state health ministers.

Significantly, in Haryana, 104 per cent of the first dose of the vaccine and 79 per cent of the second dose had been administered, he stated.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said Haryana had adequate medicines, infrastructure and other arrangements to deal with Covid. He also said that despite the high number of infected patients, very few were admitted to hospitals. Currently, 664 patients were on oxygen, 82 on ventilators and 294 were in the ICU, he said.

He said 1,909 patients were under treatment in hospitals. At the same time, 2.14 crore beneficiaries had been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 1.63 crore beneficiaries had been administered the second dose. In 14 districts of the state, 100 per cent first dose had been administered, while 100 per cent second dose had been administered in three districts. —

#AnilVij