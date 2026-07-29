Only candidates who lost both parents eligible for ‘orphan’ weightage in recruitment: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a candidate can be treated as an “orphan” for claiming five additional marks in recruitment only if both parents had died, while also fulfilling the stipulated condition that the father died before attaining the age of 42 or before the candidate turned 15.

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Allowing a bunch of 51 appeals, the division bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Amarinder Singh Grewal set aside a single judge’s judgment that had directed the commission to extend the benefit even to candidates whose mothers were alive but whose fathers had died within the prescribed parameters.

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The controversy arose over the advertisement’s provision granting five marks to an “orphan/widow” under the miscellaneous weightage category. The single judge interpreted the clause to mean that the death of the father alone was sufficient for treating a candidate as an orphan if the prescribed age-related conditions were met. Acting on that interpretation, the single judge directed the commission to redraw the merit list after extending the benefit to such candidates.

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Disagreeing, the division bench held that the courts could not substitute the interpretation placed by the author of the recruitment rule – the state –unless it was plainly inconsistent with the language of the provision. “It is a settled principle of law that where some ambiguity occurs with regard to the interpretation of a particular clause, the interpretation given by the author of the clause has to be accepted unless and until such interpretation is not made out from the plain reading of the clause itself,” the bench observed.

The judges added that accepting a different interpretation in the present case would amount to “judicial legislation” which was impermissible. “The court is only to interpret the rule keeping in view the language of such rule coupled with the intentions behind its enactment and the explanation given by its author as to what according to the author the rule is to mean,” the bench observed.

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It added that the single judge declined to accept the reason given by the author of the rule regarding the term orphan’s definition so as to accept another meaning which was contrary to the intention expressed by its author. “Hence, in fact the direction given by the Single Judge to interpret the definition of orphan in a particular manner, which is contrary to the explanation given by the author of the rule, would mean judicial legislation which is not at all permissible,” the bench added.

The court further took note of the state’s stand that it had applied the interpretation uniformly to all the candidates when the selection process was going on. Explaining the rationale behind the policy, the court observed: “The purpose behind the same is that the child should have suffered prejudice on account of not only being an orphan but also being without a father when he/she was in the formative years of his/her life.”

Keeping in view the totality of the circumstances, the bench asserted the single judge’s verdict could not be sustained, being perverse to the facts as well as the Deceased Government Employees Rules, 2003, and was accordingly set aside.

“The interpretation of orphan will mean that not only both the parents of such candidate should have died prior to the last date of the application, but also that the father of such candidate should have died before attaining the age of 42 years or before the candidate concerned attained the age of 15 years. Any benefit given to a candidate other than the one who fulfils the above requisites, is liable to be withdrawn and reconsidered by the commission, so that the actual entitled orphans are given such marks and can be given the benefit for the purpose for which the clause was framed,” the bench added

The controversy

The controversy arose out of an advertisement issued by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on April 16, 2018, inviting applications for 5,000 posts of Male Constable, 1,147 posts of Female Constable, 500 posts of Male Constable in the Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBs), besides 400 posts of Sub-Inspector (Male) and 63 posts of Sub-Inspector (Female). Among the criteria for awarding additional weightage was a provision granting five marks to candidates falling in the “orphan/widow” category.

HSSC interpreted the “orphan” clause to mean a first or second child who had lost both parents, subject to the further condition that the father had died before attaining the age of 42 years or before the candidate had attained 15 years of age. The Commission prepared the select list on the basis of this interpretation.

The interpretation was challenged before a single judge by candidates, who contended that the advertisement required only the father’s death to qualify for the five-mark weightage. They argued that a candidate whose mother was alive was also entitled to be treated as an orphan, provided the father had died either before attaining 42 years of age or before the candidate turned 15, and that the commission had wrongly denied them the benefit.