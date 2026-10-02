Only enterprise can make India developed: Narayana Murthy

“India can create jobs through ideas and enterprise, which is the only way for our country to become a developed nation in the future,” said NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, at the 17th University Day of OP Jindal Global University.

Murthy attended the event as the distinguished chief guest and spoke on ‘Ethical Leadership, Transformative Growth & Technology - The Infosys Story & the Future of India’.

Advertisement

“It is important to note that everything we do in our lives is the result of the culture instilled in us through family values, peers and our environment. Hardwork, honesty, respect and integrity must come before personal gain. We need to ensure that younger colleagues follow good principles and that every decision they take brings respect from society and stakeholders,” he said.

Advertisement

“The softest pillow is a clear conscience,” Murthy advised the young audience participating in the interaction. “It’s very simple to do the right thing if you set it as the benchmark.” He recalled his early days at university and said that he had been raised in a value system that imparted the key idea that getting respect from society is the most satisfying result in one’s entrepreneurial journey.

Speaking about failure, he shared that his first company had not worked and then he had set up Infosys. “Failure is like a series of steps towards success. If you learn lessons from it and do not repeat those mistakes, then you can overcome failure. You should not get demotivated by failure into inaction. Scientists and researchers do not give up if they do not get results. They are trained to introspect and start again. You need to think rationally with concentration and then succeed,” he advised the students.

Advertisement

Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University said, “It is my honour to welcome NR Narayana Murthy, who has demonstrated through his own extraordinary journey how a world-class institution can be built in India and earn global respect. OP Jindal Global University has a similar vision: institutions are sustained not only by buildings, resources, rankings or reputations. Our ambition was to renew India’s historic place in the global world of ideas and knowledge. We, at JGU today, are custodians of something that belongs not only to us but also to generations whom we may never meet.”

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, OP Jindal Global University, in his welcome address said, “It is our privilege to have NR Narayana Murthy, founder, Infosys—a visionary leader and distinguished institution-builder—as the chief guest for our 17th University Day. Today’s gathering brings together two founding stories. One began with the aspiration to create a globally respected technology enterprise.”

Professor R Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, said that Narayana Murthy has played a key role in in nation-building and creating a globally recognised institution. “Padma Vibhushan NR Narayana Murthy is an example of what vision, ideas, innovation and hard work can achieve through ethical leadership. He carries forward the philosophy that what you create is held in trusteeship for the greater public good.”

K Jairaj, IAS, Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, in his special address congratulated JGU on its 17th University Day celebrations. Professor Arpita Gupta, Dean of Research, said, “The research ecosystem of JGU has seen the publication of 11,000 research articles with nearly 800 student contributions in Scopus-indexed research publications. This has wider impact for policy development and social relevance for AI, smart cities, climate change, entrepreneurship, health, gender, micro-credit and more.”