Only green crackers allowed: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said this Diwali, only green crackers will be allowed in the state.

A complete ban had been imposed on the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except green crackers. Other kinds of firecrackers created highly toxic gases and pollutants that poison the air, hence only green crackers would be allowed, he added.

Khattar said open spaces had been earmarked for the sale of green crackers in each district. Strict action would be taken against those selling firecrackers without licence. While enjoying the festive fervour, it became our utmost duty to take care of the environment, he added.

The CM said Haryana was taking concrete steps for stubble management and improving air quality.

“To control stubble-burning, the state government has implemented a framework which includes in-situ crop residue management, ex-situ management, effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of information education and communication (IEC) activities,” said CM.