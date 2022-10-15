Only green crackers allowed in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 14

It is still 10 days to go for Diwali, but cracker ban is already up in smoke. Loud crackers that were burst across the city on the night of Karwa Chauth led the administration to enforce an aggressive ban on crackers.

The city witnessed morning smog and a poor air quality index of 220 was recorded. Announcing zero tolerance against crackers, except green crackers, the Gurugram administration issued fresh orders, asking the police to penalise all selling or bursting banned firecrackers. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has also asked the Pollution Control Board to keep a daily tab on air quality and exercise pollution control this festive season. “Various agencies, including police, CM flying squad and Pollution Control Board, are working in close coordination to enforce the ban. We are also conducting raids at illegal godowns,” he added. The police have prepared a roadmap to tackle the problem of pollution. Besides forming a joint team, station house officers have been asked to keep regular checks in their respective areas. Special anti-cracker patrol teams have been formed which, acting on reports and tip-offs, will be patrolling suspected areas.

The teams have so far visited more than 20 areas in Manesar, Sector 10 and Sector 37. Shops selling green crackers are also being checked to ensure they are not selling the banned varieties of firecrackers.