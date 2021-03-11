Only pvt units sealed for not paying tax: RTI reply

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 21

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken action against private establishments for not depositing property tax, but no action was taken on government establishments in the previous financial year 2021-22. Only the notices were served on the government establishments and no further action like sealing or attachment of the properties were done. The KMC had taken action against around 30 private properties for not depositing property tax.

This was revealed in an RTI query filed by the city-based RTI activist Rajesh Sharma, who has sought information about the number of total property tax defaulters along with how many belong to government sectors. Besides, he has also sought what action was taken against the defaulters belonging to government sectors.

In the reply, the KMC admitted that they had not sealed any government buildings, while the government establishments were among the top defaulters.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, there are 1,41,332 properties in the city comprising 1,16,927 residential, vacant plot, agriculture, and religious, 59 are of central government, 162 of the state government, 12,460 commercial properties, 985 industrial, 998 of special category and others.

A sum of around Rs 250 crore is pending with the tax defaulters in the city, of them around Rs 150 crore is pending with the government institutions.

Devender Narwal, EO KMC, said they had issued notices and DO letters to the government institutions. Some of the government institutions have deposited their dues, while the remaining have submitted their representation regarding re-assessment of the properties, which is being considered.