Op Akraman: 1,334 held, 565 FIRs lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Haryana Police have conducted a series of raids and arrested 1,334 accused under the “Operation Akraman-V”, a special drive to clean up the state of crime and criminal elements.

They lodged 565 FIRs under the IPC, NDPS Act, Arms Act and Excise Act.

DGP PK Agrawal said the police had been collecting intelligence on criminal activities in the state, including trafficking of illegal arms, narcotics and illicit liquor.

In all, 1,443 teams, comprising 7,620 police personnel under the command of SSP and DCPs, conducted raids across the state on Sunday.

In all, 80 illegal firearms and 40 cartridges were seized. About 52.7 kg ganja, 29.8 gram heroin, more than 35 kg poppy husk, 595 gram opium, 19.76 gram smack, 14 gram “sulpha”, 2.488 kg charas, 1,222 prohibited tablets and 62 capsules were seized.

During the raids, the police arrested five most-wanted offenders carrying cash rewards. In all, 218 proclaimed offenders and 39 bail jumpers were also arrested.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the police confiscated 271 bottles of India-made foreign liquor, 4,288 bottles of country-made liquor, 685 bottles of beer, 977 bottles of licit liquor, 238 bottles of illicit liquor and 1,366 litres of “lahan”. The police also seized more than Rs 2.30 lakh from the accused arrested under the Public Gambling Act.