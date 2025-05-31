‘Op Shield’ civil defence exercise across state today

The Haryana Government is set to conduct a major state-wide civil defence exercise, named “Operation Shield”, on May 31 across all 22 districts to enhance the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Scheduled to begin at 5 pm, this comprehensive drill is being organised under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns.

While interacting with mediapersons here today, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra stated that the exercise is aimed to test existing emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces and local communities and to identify areas that need to be strengthened, thus ensuring swift and effective response during any crisis.

She informed that currently, there are around 32,000 civil defence volunteers across the state who will also contribute in this exercise. All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to call out civil defence volunteers, NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Home Guards of their respective districts in order to brief them regarding their deployment, duties and exercises to be undertaken.

She further stated that key components include drills responding to aerial threats such as air raids and swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), activation of air raid sirens and testing of control room communication hotlines established with the Indian Air Force.

Additionally, a controlled blackout of 15 minutes will be observed from 8 pm to 8:15 pm near vital installations with exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

Misra highlighted that the exercise aligns with the Incident Response System (IRS), which Haryana officially notified on January 28, 2025, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, providing a structured framework for effective emergency response.

She directed all Deputy Commissioners, who are also Chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities, along with Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, to ensure meticulous planning and execution of the exercise in their jurisdictions.

They have been instructed to submit detailed action-taken reports to the Commandant General, Home Guards, and Director, Civil Defence, Haryana, which will be compiled for state-level review and forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The mock exercises are scheduled for May 31 between 5 pm and 9 pm and should not be the cause of alarm for citizens.