Op Trackdown: 56 notorious criminals nabbed in 2 days

Haryana Police’s state-wide campaign ‘Operation Trackdown’ has kicked off with remarkable success. In just the first two days of this operation, scheduled from November 5 to 20, the police have arrested 56 wanted criminals, along with 602 other accused.

The operation began on November 5 when 32 criminals were arrested in a single day. The next day, November 6, saw the arrest of 24 more notorious criminals, along with 252 other accused persons. During these two days, nine history sheets were also opened to update the criminal records of offenders and expedite the process of cancelling their bail in the future.

“Under the leadership of DGP OP Singh, this campaign is being executed with a strategic approach at the police station, district and state levels. Every police station has identified the top five most-wanted criminals in its jurisdiction, while district-level police teams are focusing on arresting their top 10 criminals. Similarly, the STF has identified 20 of the most-dangerous criminals across the state, and stringent action is being taken against them,” said a police spokesperson.

To strengthen police-public collaboration and make Operation Trackdown more effective, IG Crime has made his personal mobile number 90342-90495 public, allowing citizens to confidentially share information about criminals.

“Haryana Police has enhanced coordination with the police forces of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh. Joint raids and warrant executions have begun in border areas to ensure no criminal escapes by crossing state boundaries,” added the spokesperson.