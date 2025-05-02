OPD services begin at Koriyawas Medical College in Mahendragarh

Outpatient Department (OPD) services in medicine, ENT, orthopaedics and psychiatry have officially commenced at the Medical College and Hospital at Koriyawas village in the district. The development marks a significant milestone in expanding healthcare access for the local population.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare to every citizen.

“The BJP government is determined to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, establishing medical colleges in every district is a step in that direction,” she said.

The minister emphasised that the Koriyawas Medical College would cater to the medical needs of the surrounding population, helping reduce long distance travel of patients for availing treatment.

“The newly launched OPD services will offer specialist consultations in critical areas such as medicine, ENT (ear, nose and throat), orthopaedics and psychiatry — an essential development for the overall well-being of the community,” said Dr Pawan Kumar Goyal, Director of the medical college.

He maintained that the OPD had government-appointed doctors and would operate from 8 am to 2 pm daily.

“Besides serving residents of Mahendragarh, the medical college is expected to benefit patients from neighbouring districts and even parts of Rajasthan. Plans are afoot to expand the range of medical tests and treatments available at the health facility in the near future,” Dr Goyal added.