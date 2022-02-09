Ambala: Open-air gyms to come up at 24 locations

Ambala, February 8
Open-air gyms will now be installed at 24 locations in various wards of the Ambala Municipal Council Sadar zone. The gyms are being set up at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.
Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has released the grant, said open-air gyms the work to set up the gyms would start soon. The gyms will be set up in parks and grounds to motivate people to stay fit.
Earlier, open-air gyms were set up at Subhas Park and several other locations. Now, in view of the increasing demand, more gyms are being installed in other parks and places as well.
