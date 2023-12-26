Open drain becomes a health hazard

An open drain near the post office in Prem Nagar has become a health hazard. While a number of people visit the post office daily, the stagnated drain waste and muck pose a threat of diseases. The local municipal corporation, which is responsible for regular maintenance of these drains, has turned a blind eye to the issue. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and take necessary measures at the earliest.
Gian Kansal, Ambala
Schools must advance winter vacation
Dense fog has started to engulf Gurugram, especially during the morning hours. While mercury is also dipping, majority of the schools are yet to announce the winter break. Parents are concerned for the safety of their wards. The schools should immediately announce vacations to ensure the safety of children.
Ritika Soni, Gurugram
Vacant plots turning into dumpyards
Vacant plots and empty spaces in Panchkula turning into dumpyards with garbage and debris being dumped there recklessly. The waste emanates a strong stench and has become a major health hazard. Repeated complaints to the local municipal corporation have proven to be a futile exercise. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to resolve the issue.
Kumar Gupt Panchkula
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
