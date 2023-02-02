Open manhole poses risk to commuters in Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Open manhole poses risk to commuters



ABOUT six months ago, the authorities dug a manhole near HSVP Colony to drain accumulated water, but the work was abandoned soon after. The spot has turned into an accident-prone area as it witnesses heavy vehicular movement. The local authorities must address the issue at the earliest. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Pruning of palm trees should be done at regular intervals

THE leaves of palm trees keep falling on live electric wires at T-point on the road leading to MC Office in Sector 4 here, resulting in sparking. This has exposed residents’ lives to grave risks and has led to frequent power cuts in the sector. The MC authorities must get the trees pruned at regular intervals to deal with the problem. Vijay Katial, Panchkula

Poor traffic management in faridabad

TRAFFIC management in the city has failed to match the number of vehicles and population growth in the city. Due to this, several accidents take place each month on the city roads. Despite the installation of CCTV cameras, traffic rules violations have been rampant. The authorities concerned must identify violators and take effective measures to solve the problem. Ranmik Chahal, Faridabad