Open manholes in Faridabad a risk to residents' lives

A large number of manholes in Faridabad are lying open. These open manholes are posing a grave risk to the lives of residents and commuters. Though flags and wooden poles have been installed near some of them, including at busy localities near NIT and Bata flyover, but they do not ensure safety, especially during the night. A few manholes are as deep as 30 feet, which is alarming. The authorities need to learn lessons from the past incidents and deal with the problem at the earliest. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Water harvesting system lying defunct at school

Amajority of the rainwater harvesting systems in the district, especially in government schools, are non-functional and derailing from the aim of recharging the water table. A few of them are filthy and crying for maintenance. If these were timely cleaned and maintained, lots of rainwater could have been saved during the monsoon. The issue has been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned several times, but no action has been taken. Saurabh Kadyan, Karnal

Army road in need of repair

The Army road in the Ambala Cantonment area is used by a considerable number of commuters, especially villagers. Despite several complaints lodged with the authorities concerned, the road remains in a pathetic condition. Since 2010, no action has been taken to improve the condition of the road. It is an inconvenience for children going to school and the movement of heavy Army vehicles is also hampered.

Charanjeet Singh, Ambala

What our readers say

