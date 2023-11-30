Open night shelters in Narwana city

Amid the rising chill, homeless people in Narwana are forced to sleep in the open at night as the civic body has not yet opened night shelters for them. They have to either sleep on road dividers or in the market areas. The administration should make arrangements to open night shelters at convenient locations such as near the bus stand or railway station. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Levying of waste charges on residents unjustified

The recent decision of the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula to levy garbage collection charges on the city residents, irrespective of whether they avail the facility, is totally unjustified and unacceptable. Some residents have hired private contractors to collect waste from their houses as they were not satisfied with the MC’s services. The civic body should reconsider its decision and levy the collection charges only on those who wish to avail their services. IS Seth, Panchkula

Defunct streetlights on Panchkula roads

Non-functional streetlights in Panchkula’s Sector 21 highlight the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body towards provision of basic civic infrastructure to residents. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned more than once, no action has been taken. The municipal corporation must look into the matter and ensure that the streetlights are fixed at the earliest. Kumar Gupta, Panchkula

