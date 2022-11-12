Faridabad: Open pits pose risk to residents, commuters

Hundreds of pits in the city that were dug for laying cables and pipelines are lying uncovered, posing a risk to commuters as well as residents. Due to open manholes and pits, several accidents have taken place in the past few years, resulting in loss of lives. The civic authorities have turned a blind eye towards the issue, which has added to the seriousness of the problem. Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad
residents breathe toxic air
THE air quality in the district has been hovering in the ‘severe’ category. It is giving a tough time to people suffering with respiratory diseases. The government and local authorities must take some strict measures to avoid the worsening of the situation by restricitng construction activities and sprinkling water in the dust-prone areas in the city to provide relief to residents.
Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra
Unauthorised dairies pose health risk in twin cities
UNAUTHORISED dairies are posing a health hazard to residents in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The dairy owners flush animal secretion like cow dung into sewers, leading to the frequent choking of sewer lines and spread of diseases. The ruling party leaders made promises to shift these dairies away from residential areas, but to no avail. The MC authorities must initiate action against the problems.
Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius