Faridabad: Open pits pose risk to residents, commuters

Hundreds of pits in the city that were dug for laying cables and pipelines are lying uncovered, posing a risk to commuters as well as residents. Due to open manholes and pits, several accidents have taken place in the past few years, resulting in loss of lives. The civic authorities have turned a blind eye towards the issue, which has added to the seriousness of the problem. Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

residents breathe toxic air

THE air quality in the district has been hovering in the ‘severe’ category. It is giving a tough time to people suffering with respiratory diseases. The government and local authorities must take some strict measures to avoid the worsening of the situation by restricitng construction activities and sprinkling water in the dust-prone areas in the city to provide relief to residents.

Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

Unauthorised dairies pose health risk in twin cities

UNAUTHORISED dairies are posing a health hazard to residents in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The dairy owners flush animal secretion like cow dung into sewers, leading to the frequent choking of sewer lines and spread of diseases. The ruling party leaders made promises to shift these dairies away from residential areas, but to no avail. The MC authorities must initiate action against the problems.

Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

What our readers say

