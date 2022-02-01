Open playway schools too, say operators in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 31

Playway school operators, under the banner of the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), held a protest march in Ambala City and submitted a memorandum to the City Magistrate, demanding the reopening of the playway schools.

Playway operators gathered at the Aggarsain chowk, took out a protest march and reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office to submit a memorandum for the CM. The playway operators said the government should consider their demand, else they would be forced to launch an agitation. There are around 150 playway schools in Ambala.

Abhimanyu Duhan, president of playway schools, said, “Playways have an important role in building the foundation for the school-going children, but these have been lying closed for over two years.” NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said, “Not only the school operators but parents also want these schools to be reopened. There is no relation between the opening of schools and Covid spread. It doesn’t make any sense as all activities are on and only playways are closed.” —