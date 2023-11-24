Open sewer an invitation to mishap in Panchkula

A manhole in front of Shri Bishnoi Bhawan, Sector 15, Panchkula, is waiting for a mishap to occur despite being in front of a police post. Also, there is a Senior Citizen Bhawan adjoining the site. These bhawans are also used by people for holding various functions. The open manhole is not visible at night and can cause an accident. I would like to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned for immediate action and to avoid any untoward incident.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Haphazard parking at Narwana markets

Due to the lack of proper parking space in busy markets, customers park their cars haphazardly, blocking roads for hours. Sometimes even ambulances and school buses get stuck. The root of the problem is the shopkeepers telling customers to park their cars in front of their shops. Besides, the traffic police should also fix times for heavy traffic to enter the city and challan the offenders.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Check minors from driving vehicles

Hundreds of minors, especially school students, can be seen driving two-wheelers and other vehicles in violation of the traffic norms. As a majority of riders resort to helmetless driving, this poses a grave risk to their lives. Interestingly, all those concerned, including the traffic cops, school authorities and parents, seem indifferent to all this. The authorities concerned need to take steps to check this.

Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

