Open waste burning in Faridabad

THE burning of waste in the open has emerged as a menace in the city. Though the authorities claim that such acts are unlawful and invite action under the pollution norms, the burning of waste takes place almost daily, leading to severe pollution. Roads and bridges near the Agra and Gurugram canals are only two among many spots where garbage is dumped in the open. The district authorities need to take strict action against offenders. Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Absence of bins on roads, public places

WITH no dustbins on roads, people have started disposing of garbage in the open. The authorities need to take immediate action to provide dustbins and educate local residents about proper waste management and disposal. This will ensure a healthy and clean environment for all of us. Regular monitoring and enforcement of the regulations must be carried out to ensure compliance. Banshul Pahwa, Tohana

Haryana Roadways unfriendly to senior citizens

DESPITE the announcement of concessional travel facility for senior citizens in the Haryana Roadways, the benefit is not being given to them. Conductors do not consider the Aadhaar card as proof of residence and insist on a card issued by Roadways officials, exposing a gap between the policy and its implementation. Savita Sudan, Kurukshetra

