Operation Akraman: 24 arrested

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 31

The Kurukshetra police registered 22 FIRs and arrested 24 persons during the Operation Akraman carried out to arrest criminals, recover illicit liquor, arms and recover narcotic substances in the district on Sunday.

As per the information 20 teams were constituted for the special drive.

As per a Kurukshetra Police spokesperson, 22 cases, including 14 cases under excise act were registered with the recovery of 111 liquor bottles and arrest of 14 people, and one case under the gambling act was registered, with the arrest of one accused. Three people were arrested under two NDPS cases and during the drive 11-kg chura post, and 4.50-gram smack were recovered. A case was registered under the Arms Act and an accused was arrested with a country-made pistol and one live cartridge.

Besides these, three proclaimed offenders and two two-wheeler thieves were also nabbed.

SP Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said a drive was carried out to keep a check on illegal weapons and to eradicate drug menace.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra