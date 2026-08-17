Operation Trackdown: Haryana Police arrest 4,771 notorious criminals between August 1-15

In view of Independence Day 2026, Haryana Police conducted a special campaign, ‘Operation Trackdown’, from August 1 to 15, taking extensive and effective action against criminals across the state.

Advertisement

During the campaign, police arrested 4,771 notorious criminals and registered 3,915 criminal cases. As many as 865 criminals involved in 621 serious crimes were sent behind bars.

Advertisement

In addition, 1,406 history sheets were updated, while history sheets of 241 new habitual offenders were opened.

Advertisement

Under ‘Operation Trackdown’, special emphasis was placed on apprehending criminals involved in murder, attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, snatching, kidnapping, illegal arms possession and other organised crimes.

During the campaign, district police, crime branches, the Special Task Force (STF) and other specialised units worked in close coordination and took sustained action to effectively dismantle criminal networks.

Advertisement

Director General of Police, Haryana, Ajay Singhal, said that the objective of ‘Operation Trackdown’ is not limited to merely arresting criminals, but also to launching an effective and sustained crackdown on criminals and their networks.

Haryana Police is further strengthening technology- and intelligence-based policing to review the past records of criminals, continuously monitor their activities and dismantle criminal networks.

Inspector General of Police, State Crime Branch, Rakesh Arya, said that under ‘Operation Trackdown’, Haryana Police took extensive action against criminals and arrested accused persons in a total of 258 major cases. In addition, 28 rewarded and wanted criminals were apprehended during the campaign.

These included one accused carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, one carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, two carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, one carrying a reward of Rs 20,000, four carrying a reward of Rs 2,000 each, and 19 carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 each.

The arrests involved significant contributions from the STF as well as police teams from Kaithal, Nuh, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Sirsa, Gurugram and Jhajjar.

The 258 major arrests and the apprehension of 28 rewarded and wanted criminals reflect the effective action taken under ‘Operation Trackdown’ and Haryana Police’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Strong crackdown on illegal arms and narcotic drugs

Under ‘Operation Trackdown’, Haryana Police also took extensive action against drug traffickers and persons possessing illegal arms, recovering a large quantity of illegal weapons, narcotic substances and other objectionable material.

During the campaign, police recovered 135 country-made pistols, 287 cartridges, 76 pistols, 15 magazines, three revolvers and two guns.

The narcotic substances recovered included 3.77 kg of heroin, 1.11 kg of charas/sulfa, 294.51 grams of smack, 204.04 grams of cocaine, 173.81 kg of ganja, 10.64 kg of opium, 59.77 kg of poppy straw and 92.45 kg of poppy husk/chura post.

In addition, police recovered 6,832 intoxicant tablets, 2,527 capsules, 598 injections, 61.54 grams of MD/MDMA and 18 grams of powder. During the campaign, 336 vehicles used in criminal activities, including 196 two-wheelers and 140 four-wheelers, were also seized.