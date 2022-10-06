Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, October 5

With the directions of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on switchover to green fuel coming into force from October 1, industrial units in the textile city that failed to adopt the new technology are lying shut and facing a loss of over Rs 100 crore per day.

While exporters fear they would not be able to dispatch their orders on time, the local dyers’ association has decided to hold a protest against the CAQM’s order on October 13.

Protest on Oct 13

Facing loss, dyers’ association to hold protest against eco regulations on October 13

Thousands of labourers whose livelihood is at stake to participate

Till then, all units would remain shut, said Bheem Rana, president, Panipat Dyers’ Association, adding thousands of labourers employed in these units would join the protest.

The association has also decided to increase the rate of dyeing as the cost has gone up by almost 50 per cent. In February, the CAQM had ordered no industry would be allowed to operate on fossil fuel in the NCR after September 30.

Raman Chhabra, president, Young Exporters’ Association, said, “We are not against the CAQM norms and are ready to switch over to PNG, but we need some more time.” Over 500 coal-based dyeing and blanket manufacturing units in the city have been lying shut for the past five days.

Vibhu Paliwal, general secretary of the Panipat Exporters’ Association, said, “The local industry is already facing a slowdown over the Ukraine conflict and recession fears in the United States and Europe. With this shutdown, exporters’ orders worth over Rs 500 crore are at stake.”

