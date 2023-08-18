Opium worth Rs 60L seized

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra police have arrested a man and seized over 20 kg opium from his possession on August 16. The market value of the seized narcotics in the international market is over Rs 60 lakh. The accused was identified as Yashpal, a resident of Patiala. He was produced before a court, which sent him to 13-day police remand. The accused is a truck driver and he used to bring narcotics from Manipur at cheaper rates and sell in Punjab at higher prices. TNS

13-yr-old jumps into canal

Karnal: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by jumping into an augmentation canal near Shekhpura Sohana village in the district on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Arman, a resident of Karan Vihar in the city, who was a student of Class VII in a private school. The reasons behind this extreme step are yet to be determined. The police have conducted proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem examination. TNS

Woman stabbed to death

Hisar: A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a youth in Tigrana village of Bhiwani district on Thursday. The victim, Deepak Kumari, was found lying in a pool of blood in her room. Complainant Kiran Pal said a youth residing in a neighbouring house, Pappu, alias Chhotu, had barged in the house and stabbed his wife resulting in her death. The police said that a case of murder has been registered on the statement of the complainant. TNS

WCD, UN body ink pact

Chandigarh: The Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU). The LoU aims to improve the nutritional impact of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and foster women’s empowerment in the state. The LoU was signed in the presence of Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development.

#Kurukshetra