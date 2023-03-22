 Haryana: Opposition, Manohar Lal Khattar slug it out over unemployment data : The Tribune India

Haryana: Opposition, Manohar Lal Khattar slug it out over unemployment data

Haryana: Opposition, Manohar Lal Khattar slug it out over unemployment data

Manohar Lal Khattar



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 21

Amidst the Opposition quoting the “high” unemployment rate reported by different agencies in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar maintained that the state’s unemployment graph was continuously declining and the latest report pegged it at 6.46 per cent.

Fluctuating numbers

  • Quoting PLFS figures, Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao said that the unemployment rate in Haryana stood at 9.3 per cent
  • Rao claimed CMIE data showed that it was 29.4 per cent
  • Khattar, armed with the latest government figures, said it had come down to 6.46 per cent in Feb

Answering a question during the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha by Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao on whether or not unemployment had increased in the past eight years, Khattar said that not only had it come down but was also lower in comparison to the unemployment rate in the previous government’s rule.

Quoting the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) figures tabled in the House as part of the reply to his question, Rao said that the unemployment rate in Haryana stood at 9.3 per cent.

However, Khattar, armed with the latest government figures, said the unemployment rate in the state had come down to 6.46% in February. Rao claimed that the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) data showed that the unemployment rate in Haryana was 29.4%.

Adding that there were 10,000 applicants for six posts of peon in Panipat, Rao said, “The applicants were post-graduates and this shows the ground situation. The CM had recently given a statement that if CMIE does not stop giving ‘wrong’ data, then action will be initiated against them. If the government really believes that the data is not authentic, action should be taken since it is bringing a bad name to the state.”

In his reply, Khattar said that the unemployment rate was 8.7% in 2009-10. It came down to 7.86% in December 2014 and went further down to 6.46% this year. He stated that the CMIE data the Congress quoted was “unreliable” given the small sample size of 5,000 for a population of 1.8 crore taken by the agency. “The data by the CMIE fluctuates very rapidly. Sometimes, it says this rate is 34 per cent. Then, it shows a drop of 10 per cent within one month. Further, a member of the CMIE was a part of the Congress manifesto committee which explains the situation,” he stated, taking a dig at the Congress.

The CM said that the RBI also releases such data every year. According to the RBI, the unemployment rate is 8.1%.

#Congress #manohar lal khattar #Unemployment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

6
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

7
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

8
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

9
Punjab

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

10
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

9 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 ‘hostile’ neighbours

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours

The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...

Amritpal hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: Jalandhar immigration firm's licence cancelled

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research