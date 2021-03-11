Opposition misguiding public on issue of merger of schools: Haryana minister

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 21

Education Minister Kanwar Pal today said opposition parties were misguiding the public on the issue of merger of schools.

Says proper management need of hour Not only opening of new schools, but proper management of existing schools is also important. — Kanwar Pal, Edu minister

The minister said, “The schools were closed in the past too, but later 66 schools were re-opened. The government has opened 41 new schools in the state. Not only opening the new schools, but proper management of the existing schools is also important. Schools can’t be run without students. Teachers can’t be sent for just two students in a school and students will be sent to the nearest available school. The decision was taken for better management.”

The minister was here in Ambala to attend the annual prize distribution of SA Jain college in Ambala city.

“The CHEERAG scheme was introduced on the demand of parents after Rule 134-A was omitted and the RTE Act was implemented. As many as 361 schools had offered 27,000 seats but only 1,661 parents came forward for the admission of their children in the schools under the CHEERAG scheme. There shouldn’t be any objection with the scheme,” he added.

