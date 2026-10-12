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Home / Haryana / Opposition parties disturbing peace at behest of foreign forces: Anil Vij on CJP protest

Opposition parties disturbing peace at behest of foreign forces: Anil Vij on CJP protest

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Anil Vij at an event organised by Shri Digambar Jain Sabha in Ambala Cantt on Sunday.
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday accused opposition parties of attempting to disrupt peace in the country at the behest of foreign forces. He made the remarks while speaking to mediapersons after attending a religious event in Ambala Cantonment.

Responding to questions about the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi and the Opposition’s participation in it, the senior BJP leader said, “These elements are playing into the hands of foreign forces, and they want to disturb the country’s peace. They don’t respect the law and the Constitution of the country and turn non-issues into issues. The Supreme Court has laid down clear rules for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, but these groups do not follow even those rules. Everyone has the right to protest, but it is essential to abide

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by the rules.”

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“The citizens of the country have rejected these elements everywhere. Even during the recent by-elections, despite all the noise and drama, the Congress did not win a single seat. People know that they are merely staging a spectacle,” Anil Vij added.

On the opposition leaders’ criticism of the Uttar Pradesh Government’s approval of a proposal to name Noida’s Jewar International Airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Minister said that the PM, who had given the country such dignity and respect, deserved this recognition.

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Vij said that India was once regarded as a weak nation, but now, if any country dared to commit an act of aggression, it was pursued and punished even within its own territory. He said that the country had made progress in every sector and was moving ahead in all fields.

“If a Prime Minister has resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047, can an airport not be named after him? It certainly should be,” he asserted, adding, “Places across the country should be named after Narendra Modi so that ordinary citizens can draw inspiration from his personality and leadership.”

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