Opposition ready to take on govt as monsoon session begins

The increased collector rates, deteriorating law and order, waterlogging in various cities, damage to crops and Gurugram’s monsoon “mayhem” are among the issues that will be raised by the Opposition when the Vidhan Sabha meets for the monsoon session from tomorrow. The Opposition will also demand increasing the duration of the session.

Even as the ruling BJP claims to be “fully prepared” to give the Opposition a “befitting reply” on various issues, the Congress and the INLD are set to raise the issues through calling attention and adjournment motion.

“We have given an adjournment motion on the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in the state while a number of members have given calling attention motions on issues concerning the public,” said a former CM and Congress MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda, adding that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is likely to be held before the session tomorrow.

Former deputy leader of the party Aftab Ahmed said the party had given nearly 15 calling attention motions on rice shellers shifting base to Madhya Pradesh; harassment to the common man, given the suspension of medical facilities under the Ayushman scheme; illegal mining; employees’ concerns; unemployment; and the drug menace.

“We will also ask the government to increase the duration of the session. According to the programme, the government is likely to hold a three-day session. However, we will raise the issue of the short duration during the Business Advisory Committee meeting tomorrow,” Ahmed stated.

The INLD has given 10 calling attention motions to question the government on the deteriorating law and order, compensation for crops damaged due to waterlogging, given the excessive rains; damage to crops due to a virus attack; exorbitant increase in electricity rates; and the lack of treatment in private hospitals under the Ayushman scheme.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government was ready with its replies. “The Opposition, really, has nothing much to say. They come with half-baked information and talk of issues they have already been voicing outside. The government counters their allegations with statistics, after which their arguments fall flat. We believe in transparency and will give whatever details the Opposition wants,” he stated.

The BJP Legislature Party meeting was held today evening, in which the strategy to tackle the Opposition was discussed.